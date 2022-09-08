Second reading of Social Security Contribution Levy Bill passed in parliament

Second reading of Social Security Contribution Levy Bill passed in parliament

September 8, 2022   05:21 pm

The second reading of Social Security Contribution Levy Bill has been passed in the parliament with a majority of 81 votes.

According to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, a total of 91 parliamentarians had voted for the Bill while 10 voted against.

The debate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was taken up for debate in the parliament today (Sep 08).

In Budget 2022, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was introduced as a measure to raise government revenue and rebuild the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This tax is levied at the rate of 2.5 percent upon the annual turnover is Rs. 120 million on taxable turnover of importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesale traders and retailers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Newly-appointed State Ministers speak to media

Newly-appointed State Ministers speak to media

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Opposition Leader Sajith visits Damitha Abeyratne in police custody

Opposition Leader Sajith visits Damitha Abeyratne in police custody

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)