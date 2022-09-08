Second reading of Social Security Contribution Levy Bill passed in parliament

The second reading of Social Security Contribution Levy Bill has been passed in the parliament with a majority of 81 votes.

According to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, a total of 91 parliamentarians had voted for the Bill while 10 voted against.

The debate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was taken up for debate in the parliament today (Sep 08).

In Budget 2022, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was introduced as a measure to raise government revenue and rebuild the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This tax is levied at the rate of 2.5 percent upon the annual turnover is Rs. 120 million on taxable turnover of importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesale traders and retailers.