Sajith calls for release of Damitha Abeyratne

Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa has requested the Leader of the House to take necessary measures to release actress Damitha Abeyratne who was arrested on Wednesday.

Making a special statement in parliament today (Sep 08), Premadasa emphasized that actress Damitha Abeyratne was not involved in any illegal activity or act of violence, public or private property damage. All she has done is exercise human rights.

Therefore, he called for the intervention of the Leader of the House in the release of Damitha Abeyratne.

“Today I went to Fort Police to visit actress Damita Abeyratne. She is actually a member of a public protest movement. I would like to tell the Leader of House to stop ‘hunting’ the actress.”

He further pointed out that she was arrested while she was issued summons to appear before the Fort Police on September 09.

The actress, who was a leading figure of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and an activist of the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green, was arrested by the Colombo North Crimes Division yesterday (Sep 07) while returning from a protest staged in Diyatha Uyana area of Battaramulla.

She was apprehended on charges of forcible entry to the Presidential Secretariat this July and damaging its property.

She was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Sep 07), following the inquiries made by the Fort Police. She was subsequently remanded until September 14.

“We fought for the country and for the people. We will win the struggle,” Abeyratne said speaking to the media while she was being escorted to the court.