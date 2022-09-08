New DG of Govt Information Department assumes duties

Senior journalist Dinith Chinthaka Karunaratne assumed duties as the new Director-General of the Government Information Department (DGI) today (Sep 08).

With more than three decades of experience in the media industry, he has served in a number of positions with a wide range of responsibilities.

The new DG of the Government Information Department, who is an alumnus of Ananda College in Colombo, is also a graduate in biology. He received higher education in Communication and Mass Media at Santa Monica University in California, USA.

Karunaratne has obtained an extensive experience in the field of Mass media both locally and internationally.

Karunaratne has served as a member of the editorial board of a prominent local newspaper. He was also a media advisor to the President previously.

Many officials representing the Ministry of Mass Media and the DGI including the Secretary of the Ministry of Mass Media, Anusha Palpita, former Director General of DGI Mohan Samaranayake had participated for the assumption of duties of the new Director General of the DGI.