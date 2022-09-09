Man injured after two gunmen open fire inside house

September 8, 2022   11:01 pm

A 40-year-old has sustained injuries after two gunmen wearing face coverings broke into a house at St. Sebastian Road in Keselwatta and opened fire at him.

The incident took place between. 7.30 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. today.

The shooting victim has been rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo.

In another development, three individuals have been arrested for critically injuring a man by hacking him with sharp weapons at the playground near Laksiri Sevana apartment complex in Maligawatte.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has seized a three-wheeler and several sharp weapons used by the perpetrators.

Two suspects who were inside the vehicle escaped as the police approached them. The remaining three were meanwhile taken into custody.

The police had inspected the three-wheeler near the cemetery in Maligawatte while conducting investigations into a brutal stabbing that had taken place last night (Sep 07) in Colombo 12.

The stabbing victim is currently receiving treatment in the ICU at Colombo National Hospital.

