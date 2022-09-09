Special commodity levy on imported maize

September 8, 2022   11:59 pm

A special gazette notification has been published imposing a special commodity levy on imported maize.

The communique was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, by virtue of the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Special Commodity Levy Act. No. 48 of 2007.

Thereby, a special commodity levy of Rs. 10.00 has been stipulated for imported maize per kilogram.

The gazette notification notes that the balance amount after collecting Rs. 1.00 per kilogram from the applicable special commodity levy of Rs. 10.00 on imported maize for the production of ‘Thriposha’ by Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited.

The special commodity levy comes into effect from September 04, 2022 until December 31, 2022.

