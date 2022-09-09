National flag lowered to half-staff in honour of Queen Elizabeth II
File Photo.

September 9, 2022   07:01 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has given directives to lower the national flag in all public buildings half-staff, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The period of national mourning is expected to be announced subsequently, the PMD said further in a tweet.

President Wickremesinghe also expressed deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952-1972.

On Thursday night (Sep 09), Buckingham Palace announced that UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.

