Two minute silence in Sri Lanka parliament to mourn Queens death

September 9, 2022   10:17 am

The Sri Lankan Parliament has observed two-minute silence in honour of the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday (Sep 08).

On Thursday night (Sep 09), Buckingham Palace announced that UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

