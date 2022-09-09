China donates 5,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has received a donation of 5,000MT of rice from China.

The rice consignment was officially handed over to Sri Lanka at “Isurupaya”, the Ministry of Education.

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong had joined the event.

The Chinese government has announced a rice donation for nearly 10 million schoolchildren of Sri Lanka, to mark the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and China.

It has been scheduled to cover 78% of the total number of schools in Sri Lanka, by implementing the program at 7,925 selected schools.