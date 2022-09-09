Sri Lanka declares day of mourning to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Sri Lanka will declare September 19 as a day of mourning in view of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given necessary directives to the Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs, the PMD added.

Meanwhile, the national flag will be lowered to half-staff at public institutions until September 19.

Sri Lanka parliament also observed a two-minute silence this morning (Sep 09), to honour the memory of the Queen, who passed away yesterday at the age of 96.