Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items

September 9, 2022   04:11 pm

The Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Pasanda Yapa Abeywardhene states that the prices of 07 essential food items including rice and dhal have been reduced.

Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the price slash was done with essential items in stock.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to sell 1 kilogram of wheat flour at a rate of Rs. 310 through Sathosa outlets in the areas where low-income plantation communities live.

Imported White Raw rice - Rs. 185


Imported White Nadu rice - Rs. 194


Red Dhal - Rs. 429


White Sugar (1kg) - Rs. 279


Sprats (1kg) - Rs. 1, 350


Garlic (1kg) - Rs. 595


Watana dhal (1kg) - Rs. 315

