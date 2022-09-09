Sathosa slashes prices of several essential food items

The Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, Pasanda Yapa Abeywardhene states that the prices of 07 essential food items including rice and dhal have been reduced.

Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the price slash was done with essential items in stock.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to sell 1 kilogram of wheat flour at a rate of Rs. 310 through Sathosa outlets in the areas where low-income plantation communities live.

Imported White Raw rice - Rs. 185



Imported White Nadu rice - Rs. 194



Red Dhal - Rs. 429



White Sugar (1kg) - Rs. 279



Sprats (1kg) - Rs. 1, 350



Garlic (1kg) - Rs. 595



Watana dhal (1kg) - Rs. 315