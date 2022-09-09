Two new features added to National Fuel Pass system

Two new features added to National Fuel Pass system

September 9, 2022   04:57 pm

Two new features were added to the National Fuel Pass QR code system, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said the filling station code is now available in the SMS the customer receives when after pumping fuel.

In addition, disbursing fuel through QR for non-motor categories such as generators, grass-cutters and other equipment is also now available. The registration method is expected to be informed by the Power & Energy Ministry in due time.

