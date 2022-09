There will be no power interruptions this weekend (Sep. 10 and 11), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

However, power cuts of one hour will be imposed on September 12.

The PUCSL said groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW will experience one-hour power interruptions between 6.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. on that day.

Demand Management Schedule From 12.09.2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd