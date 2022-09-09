Maithripala expresses regret over SLFP MPs accepting state minister posts

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena says the MPs of the party, who accepted state ministerial portfolios yesterday, have arbitrarily done so, without seeking the approval of the party.

The SLFP’s central committee had decided to accept portfolios in the government only if an all-party interim administration is established, Sirisena explained further.

Sirisena said the SLFP does not endorse the MPs going against the decisions made by the party’s central committee to accept state ministerial portfolios in the government.

He dismissed the MPs’ move as despicable and regretful.