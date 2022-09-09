Activist Lahiru Weerasekara arrested

Activist Lahiru Weerasekara arrested

September 9, 2022   08:26 pm

National organizer of ‘Youth for Change’ and ‘Aragalaya’ activist Lahiru Weerasekara has reportedly been arrested by the police. 

He has been arrested for allegedly obstructing police from carrying out their duties during a protest held at Maradana on 30 August.

A former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Weerasekara  is one of the prominent figures of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and was part of the ‘GotaGoGama’ protests.

