Workers remittances in August reaches USD 325.4 mn

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says the workers’ remittances channeled through official channels in August 2022 was USD 325.4 million, an increase comparted to the previous month.

CBSL said the cumulative figure for January to August 2022 was USD 2,214.8 million.

Workers’ remittances channeled through official channels in July 2022 had seen a 50% drop in comparison to the corresponding period in 2021.

According to CBSL statistics, the workers’ remittances in July this year was USD 279.5 million with the cumulative figure for January-July 2022 at USD 1,889.4 million.