USAID administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

The administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

Accompanied by a delegation of four, Power arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at around 9.00 a.m. this morning.

Several officials of the U.S. Embassy in Colombo and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accorded a warm welcome to the delegation upon arrival.

Power is expected to hold discussions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other government officials during her visit.

USAID administrator’s visit comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed the Sri Lankan government that the United States, as a creditor nation, would participate in restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt.

The U.S. Treasury Department, welcoming President Wickremesinghe’s proposal for a coordination platform for Sri Lanka’s official bilateral creditors, has urged engagement in this regard.

The United States also pledged to continue to engage with their other government agencies, as well as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, to assist the people of Sri Lanka.