Three youths killed in fatal motor accident in Kegalle

September 10, 2022   10:05 am

Three youths have died in a fatal motor accident near Ranwala area in Kegalle on the Colombo-Kandy main road. According to reports, two others have sustained injuries.

Three motorcycles heading towards Colombo from Kegalle had collided against a van en route to Kandy.

The deceased were identified as residents of Thulhiriya and Veyangoda areas, aged 27 years.

The police said the carelessness of the van driver had caused the motor accident.

The driver of the van has been taken into custody. Kegalle Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

