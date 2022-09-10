Elderly woman and daughter brutally murdered in Badulla

A woman aged 83 years and her daughter have been found brutally murdered in the area of Hingurugamuwa area in Badulla, reports revealed.

The elderly woman was living with her two daughters, aged 55 and 62 years.

The two women were hacked to death with sharp weapons this morning (Sep 10), according to the police.

The other daughter, who survived the assault, was rushed to the Badulla Hospital with critical injuries. She is currently under medical care.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be uncovered.

Badulla Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.