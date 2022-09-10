Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

September 10, 2022   01:57 pm

National organizer of ‘Youth for Change’ and ‘Aragalaya’ activist Lahiru Weerasekara, who is currently under arrest, was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital this morning (Sep. 10) after being produced before the judicial medical officer.

Officers of Maradana Police apprehended him in Kollupitiya on Friday (Sep 09) while he was returning from a protest and a candlelight vigil in memory of those who lost their lives in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, at Galle Face Green.

Weerasekara is accused of allegedly obstructing police from carrying out their duties during a protest held at Maradana on 30 August.

Former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Weerasekara is one of the prominent figures of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and was part of the ‘GotaGoGama’ protests.

