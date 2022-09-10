King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch

September 10, 2022   03:31 pm

King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in the first Accession Council ceremony to be held in 70 years.

The council, made up of 200 members -- primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries -- proclaimed Charles III’s ascension to the throne in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace in London. 

The accession ceremony should pave the way for confirmation of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, which is expected to be held on Monday, Sept. 19 but has not been officially confirmed. Charles III confirmed that the Queen’s funeral will be a national holiday. 

Saturday’s ceremony, which dates back until at least 1837, was followed by the King’s declaration and taking of an oath. 

Charles III said he was “deeply aware” of the responsibility he has inherited from his mother. 

“I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world,” he added. 

The oath:
I, Charles III, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of My other Realms and Territories King, Defender of the Faith, do faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the true Protestant Religion as established by the Laws made in Scotland in prosecution of the Claim of Right and particularly by an Act entitled “An Act for securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government” and by the Acts passed in the Parliament of both Kingdoms for Union of the two Kingdoms, together with the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland. So help me God.

Council members then said “God Save the King.”

Former Conservative Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major, along with former Labour PMs Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, were among attendees. Women, including May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, attended the ceremony for the first time. 

Gun salutes rang out across the city, including from the Tower of London and Hyde Park, to mark the accession. Sixty-two rounds were fired near Tower Bridge. Shouts of “Long live the King” were heard from thousands of spectators. Salutes were fired in several other UK locations, including Edinburgh Castle. 

Parliament will meet later in the day so that members can take oaths of loyalty to the new sovereign.


Source: Bloomberg

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

Sri Lanka to receive financial assistance of USD 203 million from ADB, JFPR (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)

President directs to immediately revise circulars impeding development (English)