Sri Lanka beats Hong Kong, enters Asian Netball Championship finals

September 10, 2022   05:50 pm

Unbeaten Sri Lanka today (Sep 10) thrashed Hong Kong 67-43 to qualify for the final match of the Asian Netball Championship 2022.

The Sri Lankan team took on the Hong Kong team in the first semi-final encounter at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

In the Group A preliminary round, Sri Lanka clinched victory over India 102-14 and the Philippines (99-37). Sri Lanka then defeated Malaysia 55-53, Singapore 67-49 and Hong Kong 62-51 in the second-round matches before qualifying for the semi-finals.

The final match will be held on Sunday (Sep 11) with Sri Lanka taking on the winners of the second semi-final match between Singapore and Malaysia.

Sri Lanka claimed the Asian Netball Championship five times since the championship in 1989, 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2018.

They were runners-up on four times in 1985, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

