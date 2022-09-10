USAID pledges additional USD 40 Mn in development assistance for Sri Lanka

The Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has announced ad additional USD 40 million in development assistance to help farmers purchase fertilizer and other vital agricultural inputs.

Accompanied by a delegation of four, Power arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (Sep 10) for a two-day official visit.

She later engaged in a cordial discussion with farming communities in Ja-Ela area to talk about the issues faced by them.

Power is expected to call on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and political party leaders tomorrow (Sep 11) to discuss how to ride out Sri Lanka’s crisis situation.

According to reports, Power also expects to meet with representatives of the private sector in Sri Lanka.