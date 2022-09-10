Legal action against misleading, false statements on coal procurement

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has held a discussion with the officials of Lanka Coal Company and the supplier who was awarded the coal term tender.

The coal procurement for the Lakvijaya Power Station in Norochcholai was taken up for discussion at this meeting.

Due to various misleading statements that were circulated on the procurement process, the supplier has decided to suspend performing the contract awarded to them until legal clearances were given, Minister Wijesekera said further.

At the meeting, it was decided to take legal action against misleading and false statements by certain individuals and the companies engaged in misleading the public for political and financial reasons and placing the power generation at risk.

Contingency plans were also discussed to procure the coal requirements for next season if the awarded suppliers are not able to supply the requirements, Minister Wijesekera added.