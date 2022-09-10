Legal action against misleading, false statements on coal procurement

September 10, 2022   07:06 pm

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has held a discussion with the officials of Lanka Coal Company and the supplier who was awarded the coal term tender.

The coal procurement for the Lakvijaya Power Station in Norochcholai was taken up for discussion at this meeting.

Due to various misleading statements that were circulated on the procurement process, the supplier has decided to suspend performing the contract awarded to them until legal clearances were given, Minister Wijesekera said further.

At the meeting, it was decided to take legal action against misleading and false statements by certain individuals and the companies engaged in misleading the public for political and financial reasons and placing the power generation at risk.

Contingency plans were also discussed to procure the coal requirements for next season if the awarded suppliers are not able to supply the requirements, Minister Wijesekera added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Three youths dead in fatal crash in Badulla

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Deranabhivandana Poya day program at Sandagiri Maha Seya in Hantana

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

Lahiru Weerasekara produced before judicial medical officer

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Sri Lanka

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

Binara Full Moon Poya observed today

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development

President gives directives for immediate revision of circulars impeding development