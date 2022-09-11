Group of cops on a raid assaulted in Anamaduwa

A group of police officers who were on a raid were assaulted in the area of Kottukachchi area in Anamaduwa this evening (Sep. 10).

The OIC of narcotics unit of Puttalam Division and three others have been admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital for treatment.

The police officers came under an attack by an unidentified group while they were on their way back after apprehending two suspects. They had set off on the raid on motorcycles.

The attackers had blocked the road in Puranagama area in Kottukachchi and assaulted the police officers with iron and wooden rods.

Six suspects who were involved in the attack have been identified. Several police units have been deployed to apprehend the perpetrators, according to Anamaduwa Police.