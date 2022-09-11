47-year-old murdered by brother over land dispute

A person has been murdered in the Madola area in Akuressa last night after being attacked with a sharp weapon.

The victim is a 47-year-old resident of Alubomulla area.

He had reportedly arrived at the house where his parents were staying with his wife last night (10).

At that time, his elder brother had been consuming alcohol in that house along with three others.

There, the older brother had attacked his younger brother with a sharp weapon after an argument regarding a land dispute between the two of them had escalated out of control.

Police said that the victim who was in critical condition succumbed to injuries on admission to hospital.

The murder suspect has now fled the area and Akuressa Police are conducting further investigations to arrest him.