USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls on President Ranil

The Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power is currently engaged in an official meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung and the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy in the Office of the Administrator at USAID, Sonali Korde are also present for the discussion, according to the President’s Media Division.

Accompanied by a delegation of four, Samantha Power arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (Sep 10) for a two-day official visit. She later engaged in a cordial discussion with farming communities in Ja-Ela area to talk about the issues faced by them.

The Administrator is scheduled to meet with government officials, private sector representatives, as well as farmers and other Sri Lankans most impacted by the complex emergency to discuss how their lives have been affected and how the US can best support them as they rebuild and recover.

She is also expected to meet with parliamentary leaders representing various parties to learn their views on how to address the economic and political crises in Sri Lanka.

During her trip, the Administrator will highlight the United States’ enduring support for the people of Sri Lanka and discuss issues related to food security, fuel and essential item shortages, economic stability, and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on the region, a statement said.

The United States is committed to addressing the urgent and intermediate needs facing Sri Lankans and to supporting a return to stability. The Administrator will also reinforce USAID’s support for inclusive development that promotes human rights, democracy, and good governance, it added.