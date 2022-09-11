IPU Secretary-General to arrive in Sri Lanka

IPU Secretary-General to arrive in Sri Lanka

September 11, 2022   12:23 pm

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mr. Martin Chungong is scheduled to visit the island today (11).

The visit of the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has been organized according to an invitation made by President Ranil Wickramasinghe when he was the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, Mr. Martin Chongon, who is to arrive in Sri Lanka today, will be received by Mr. Angajan Ramanathan, the Deputy Committee Chairman of the Parliament, and Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of the Parliament, at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

During this official visit, the IPU Secretary-General will meet with the President Ranil Wickremasinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. He is also scheduled to meet the Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

After that, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is also scheduled to meet the Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls on President Ranil

USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls on President Ranil

USAID Administrator Samantha Power calls on President Ranil

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Will the number of ministers increase more than inflation?

Will the number of ministers increase more than inflation?

We cannot be fooled by giving minister posts - Sajith

We cannot be fooled by giving minister posts - Sajith

There was no room for conversation - Dullas Alahapperuma

There was no room for conversation - Dullas Alahapperuma

Agriculture Minister on why farmers took to the streets

Agriculture Minister on why farmers took to the streets

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch (English)

King Charles III officially proclaimed Britains new monarch (English)

Not implementing Vistas of Prosperity was the problem - Godahewa (English)

Not implementing Vistas of Prosperity was the problem - Godahewa (English)