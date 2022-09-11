IPU Secretary-General to arrive in Sri Lanka

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mr. Martin Chungong is scheduled to visit the island today (11).

The visit of the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has been organized according to an invitation made by President Ranil Wickramasinghe when he was the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, Mr. Martin Chongon, who is to arrive in Sri Lanka today, will be received by Mr. Angajan Ramanathan, the Deputy Committee Chairman of the Parliament, and Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, the Secretary General of the Parliament, at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

During this official visit, the IPU Secretary-General will meet with the President Ranil Wickremasinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. He is also scheduled to meet the Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

After that, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is also scheduled to meet the Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.