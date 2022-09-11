One dead, four injured as van veers off the road and crashes

One dead, four injured as van veers off the road and crashes

September 11, 2022   01:08 pm

One person was killed while four others have been wounded and hospitalized following an accident in the Mulgampala area in Kandy.

Police said that a van had veered off the road and collided with three pedestrians and a motorcyclist after the driver of the van had lost control of the vehicle. 

The three pedestrians, the motorcyclist and a female passenger of the van were admitted to the Kandy Hospital following the incident, however one of the pedestrians who was in critical condition has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. 

The deceased is a 26-year-old female from Heerassagala.

The driver of the van has been arrested over the incident.  

