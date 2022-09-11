Sri Lanka President to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has confirmed that he will attend the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, the President’s Media Division said on Sunday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the condolence book at the British High Commission in Colombo today (11) extending his deepest condolences on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The President confirmed that he will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral, the PMD said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for 70 years.

The state funeral for her will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

On Thursday, President Wickremesinghe has extended his deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and people of the UK on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth & Queen of Ceylon 1952-1972.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II embarks on her final journey on Sunday with thousands of her mourning subjects expected to line her coffin’s route from the Scottish retreat where she died.

The solemn departure of the queen’s oak casket from Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh marks the start of an odyssey of national mourning culminating in her state funeral in London on September 19.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s longest-serving monarch will make a six-hour journey through Scottish towns before arriving in Edinburgh, where it will rest for two days so people can pay tribute.

