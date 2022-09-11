Eran questions whether country needs so many ministers

The ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ plans to build a new Sri Lanka where every person is treated equally along with a system change as demanded by the protesters who led the change of the government, says MP Eran Wickramaratne.

“We can be proud of the fact that two Sri Lankans have recently been appointed as a Minister and a Member of Parliament in Britain and Australia respectively on their talent and qualifications. Race, religion, caste or ethnicity do not apply to those countries as they have advanced system that respect the humanity.”

But due to the wrong system in our country, every person does not have the opportunity to receive the same treatment and it is a pity that due to this, the deserving ones do not get the right place, he said while addressing the media today (11) at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo.

He said although there is efficiency and creativity among Sri Lankans, due to the fault of the existing system in Sri Lanka, those deserving people do not get suitable places. “There should be a system that uses those talents for the good of the country.”

Therefore, he said that the SJB plans to build a new Sri Lanka where every person is treated equally along with a system change as demanded by the strugglers who led the change of this government are now being planned to be implemented by the future SJB government.

Speaking further Mr. Wickramaratne said the SJB has already prepared the necessary laws to put an end to the existing corruption at all levels, from the local government authority level of the state administration to the executive and the legislature.

He claimed there is a chaotic situation where the subjects and names of Ministries are changed with the aim of getting support of the MPs for the ruling President based on personal needs.

As is the case of other countries, as necessary for the development of the country, the subjects and the names of the ministries should remain firmly as carved on stone, he said.

“At present, a large number of state ministers were appointed. The cabinet is also going to be expanded in the near future. It should be examined whether this country needs so many ministers and state or deputy ministers.”

Apart from that, changing the subjects of the ministries based on the personal needs of some MPs appears to be for the survival and growth of those MPs rather than the benefit of the country.

“Businessmen cannot be ministers,” he said adding that a recently appointed state minister has said he has businesses and income and although the state ministers have declared that they do not take salaries and privileges, there are MPs who have financial difficulties, so he has also decided to take the ministerial salary for the sake of others. “This proves their opportunism and duplicity.”

The SJB MP further said that there is no system for appointing businessmen as ministers. Appointing businessmen as ministers will help them to serve their businesses leaving behind the people who appointed them, he said.

Eran Wickramaratne stated that in the future the Samagi Jana Balawegaya government will set up the ministries with subjects on a permanent basis.