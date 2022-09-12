President congratulates Sri Lanka team for Asia Cup title

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his warm congratulations to the Sri Lankan cricket team on winning the Asia Cup title for the sixth time.

“Congratulations to the Sri Lankan cricket team on winning the Asia Cup 2022. Well played Pakistan!” he said in a tweet.

“The second championship for today. Goes to show that, with dedication and determination we can overcome challenges as a nation. Onwards and upwards Sri Lanka!”

Sri Lanka produced a dominant performance to defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in the 2022 Asia Cup final on Sunday as they lifted a sixth continental title in Dubai.

“Our cricket team raised Sri Lanka’s reputation in the international arena by achieving a record-breaking victory in the finals of the Asian Cricket Tournament.

All these achievements were helped by the unity and immense commitment of the leadership and other members of the team.”

The President expressed his heartfelt thanks to all those who dedicated themselves for this great victory, despite the grave challenges Sri Lanka is currently facing, noting that the common commitment made by everyone until victory was assured, is a great example not only for the cricket world but also for the younger generation in other fields.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka Netball team beat Singapore to win the Asian Netball Championship and also qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had also congratulated the unbeaten Sri Lankan Netball team that won the Asian Netball Championship 2022 by defeating the Singaporean team.

The President in his congratulatory message stated that this deserved victory could be achieved by the Sri Lankan Netball team due to the team and its leader’s dedication and team spirit despite the challenges levelled by the difficulties under the crisis situation in the country.

He said further that the perseverance made by the netball team to attract the attention of all netball fans including those of the international sphere set an example to all the sportsmen and sportswomen.

He also extended warm wishes that the netball team could make more victories in the future bringing fame to the country.