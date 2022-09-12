51st session of UNHRC to begin in Geneva today

September 12, 2022   08:12 am

The 51st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled to commence from today (12 September) and continue to 07 October in Geneva.

The members are expected to debate the final draft Resolution on accountability, justice and reconciliation in Sri Lanka to be presented by the UNHRC High Commissioner including her oral statement on the first day on 12th September 2022, this being the first item in the agenda.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry is leading the Sri Lanka delegation and will deliver a statement at the Council during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka scheduled for Monday, 12 September 2022.

The Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijayedasa Rajapaksa, is also joining the Delegation.

A comprehensive report on Situation of human rights in Sri Lanka will be presented by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights during the session.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka delegation on Sunday engaged in discussions with the Core Group on Sri Lanka at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva ahead of the 51st session.

The Sri Lankan delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry held discussions on constructive engagement and working together to achieve effective and sustainable progress.

Minister Ali Sabry and Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe have also met with the Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al- Nashif on Saturday.

