IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mr. Martin Chungong has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

He had reached the island late last night (12) on a special Emirates Airline flight from Dubai, Ada Derana reporter said.

Mr. Chungong was received at the at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by the Secretary General of the Sri Lanka Parliament, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

The visit of the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has been organized according to an invitation made by President Ranil Wickramasinghe when he was the Prime Minister.

During this official visit, the IPU Secretary-General is expected to meet with President Ranil Wickremasinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. He is also scheduled to meet the Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

After that, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is also scheduled to meet the Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.