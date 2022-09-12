IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

September 12, 2022   08:30 am

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mr. Martin Chungong has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit. 

He had reached the island late last night (12) on a special Emirates Airline flight from Dubai, Ada Derana reporter said.

Mr. Chungong was received at the at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by the Secretary General of the Sri Lanka Parliament, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

The visit of the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has been organized according to an invitation made by President Ranil Wickramasinghe when he was the Prime Minister.

During this official visit, the IPU Secretary-General is expected to meet with President Ranil Wickremasinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. He is also scheduled to meet the Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

After that, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is also scheduled to meet the Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)

We are ready to make any sacrifices and support good efforts - Sajith (English)

We are ready to make any sacrifices and support good efforts - Sajith (English)

President says he will give Parliament 6 months to agree on electoral reforms (English)

President says he will give Parliament 6 months to agree on electoral reforms (English)