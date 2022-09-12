Security guard found murdered with hands, legs tied

Security guard found murdered with hands, legs tied

September 12, 2022   10:37 am

The security guard of a car dealership in Daluwakotuwa, Kochchikade has been found murdered.

Police said the security guard was found dead with hands and legs tied up and also that six sidemirrors worth around Rs. 380,000 had been stolen from three cars parked in the dealership.

The body of the 66-year-old security guard was reportedly discovered by the owner of the dealership when he had arrived at the location the following morning.  

Kochchikade Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

