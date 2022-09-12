Gazette notification on holding LG polls to be issued after Oct. 30

September 12, 2022   10:52 am

The gazette notification with regard to the holding of the local government election will reportedly be issued after October 30.

The term of local government institutions had ended last March, whereas the terms had been extended by a period of one year.

However, it is required to hold the local government elections before March next year and the necessary environment is required to be prepared for its members to carry out the relevant functions and duties.

Accordingly, the Election Commission states that the relevant gazette notification should be issued three months before the completion of the extended time period.

However, the Election Commission has now planned to sign the voter list on October 30.

Accordingly, the gazette notification relevant to holding the election will be issued following the procedure of signing the electoral roll.  

