Draft bill to amend Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act gazetted

The draft bill to amend the Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act has been published in the government gazette.

The relevant bill was gazetted in accordance with the directives of the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms.

The amendment repeals Section II of the Kandyan Marriage and Divoce Act which requires parental consent for the marriage of a minor and to remove the existing non-conformities.

Accordingly, it has made the minimum age of marriage 18 years for all persons subjected to the Kandyan Marriage laws.

The Legal Draftsman had prepared a bill for this purpose and the clearance of the Attorney General has also been received for this.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers on August 01 approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms to publish the draft bill in the government gazette and consequently table it in Parliament for approval.