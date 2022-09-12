Draft bill to amend Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act gazetted

Draft bill to amend Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act gazetted

September 12, 2022   11:07 am

The draft bill to amend the Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act has been published in the government gazette.

The relevant bill was gazetted in accordance with the directives of the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms.

The amendment repeals Section II of the Kandyan Marriage and Divoce Act which requires parental consent for the marriage of a minor and to remove the existing non-conformities.

Accordingly, it has made the minimum age of marriage 18 years for all persons subjected to the Kandyan Marriage laws.

The Legal Draftsman had prepared a bill for this purpose and the clearance of the Attorney General has also been received for this. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers on August 01 approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms to publish the draft bill in the government gazette and consequently table it in Parliament for approval. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan cricket fans celebrate Asia Cup final victory

Sri Lankan cricket fans celebrate Asia Cup final victory

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

Agri Minister on what will happen if SLFP departs from objective it was founded on

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

This President is controlled by a 'crow' - Ashoka Abeysinghe

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

IPU Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

Human rights in Sri Lanka should not be developed for the needs of foreign countries - Tharaka Balasuriya

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

USAID chief pledges $20 million in additional help for Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)

Amnesty International urges UNHRC to strengthen its oversight of Sri Lanka (English)