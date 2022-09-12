Actress Damitha Abeyratne granted bail

Actress Damitha Abeyratne granted bail

September 12, 2022   12:42 pm

Actress Damitha Abeyratne has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

She had been arrested last Wednesday (07) over the incident of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat during the protests in July. 

The Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered her released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

The court also reportedly issued an order preventing her from leaving the country.  

A leading figure of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and an activist of the ‘GotaGoGama’, Damitha Abeyratne was arrested after participating in the ‘Black Hour’ protest near the Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla on Wednesday (07).

She was arrested by police officers attached to the Colombo (North) Crimes Division on charges of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo during the protests in July this year. 

