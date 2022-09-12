Five held in Batticaloa for assisting illegal migrations to Australia

Five held in Batticaloa for assisting illegal migrations to Australia

September 12, 2022   01:06 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five persons on suspicion of aiding and abetting those seeking to illegally travel to Australia via sea route.

The apprehension has been made according to a tip-off received by the officers of Walachchena STF camp and the Naval Intelligence Unit of Batticaloa.

The relevant suspects were reportedly arrested during four operations which were carried out within the Muththuvaran beach in Kaththankudi police domain yesterday (Sep 11), for the charges of aiding and abetting a group who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia through sea route by providing them transport facilities via boat.

The arrested were identified as residents of Batticaloa, while it has been revealed during the police inquiries that they had charged sums ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 1.5 million per person to transport them to Australia illegally.

Police STF has also taken five dinghies into custody which were in the possession of the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Underworld criminal 'Dodamulle Saata' arrested by police

Underworld criminal 'Dodamulle Saata' arrested by police

Underworld criminal 'Dodamulle Saata' arrested by police

Report on Sri Lanka's human rights situation to be presented at 51st UNHRC session

Report on Sri Lanka's human rights situation to be presented at 51st UNHRC session

Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

Fans across the country celebrate Sri Lanka's Asia Cup victory

Fans across the country celebrate Sri Lanka's Asia Cup victory

Sri Lankan farmers out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sri Lankan farmers out of the frying pan, into the fire

Couple summoned to CID for participating in the 'Aragalaya'

Couple summoned to CID for participating in the 'Aragalaya'

Gammanpila on the JVP's history of 'getting on the wrong bus'

Gammanpila on the JVP's history of 'getting on the wrong bus'

Sri Lankan cricket fans celebrate Asia Cup final victory

Sri Lankan cricket fans celebrate Asia Cup final victory