Five held in Batticaloa for assisting illegal migrations to Australia

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five persons on suspicion of aiding and abetting those seeking to illegally travel to Australia via sea route.

The apprehension has been made according to a tip-off received by the officers of Walachchena STF camp and the Naval Intelligence Unit of Batticaloa.

The relevant suspects were reportedly arrested during four operations which were carried out within the Muththuvaran beach in Kaththankudi police domain yesterday (Sep 11), for the charges of aiding and abetting a group who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia through sea route by providing them transport facilities via boat.

The arrested were identified as residents of Batticaloa, while it has been revealed during the police inquiries that they had charged sums ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 1.5 million per person to transport them to Australia illegally.

Police STF has also taken five dinghies into custody which were in the possession of the suspects.