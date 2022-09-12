Eight nabbed with heroin and swords in Dematagoda

Police have arrested eight persons including a woman in an emergency search operation carried out within an apartment complex in the Dematagoda area.

35 grams of heroin, 100 pills of ecstasy and 05 swords were taken into custody during the search operation, said the Police Headquarters.

It is reported that the arrestees are aged between 19 and 44.

They have been remanded in custody after being produced before the Aluthkade, Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court while Dematagoda Police is conducting further investigations.