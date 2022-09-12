Discussions on ADB support for several sectors in Sri Lanka

A preliminary discussion was held today (12) between the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka focusing on several areas where the ADB can provide support and bilateral cooperation to the Government of Sri Lanka to overcome the current crisis.

The discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat today, the President’s Media Division said.

The discussion was held with a group of representatives including President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Director General of the South Asian Department of the Asian Development Bank Mr. Kenichi Yokoyama.

This discussion was also attended by Mr. Chen Chen, ADB’s Country Director for Sri Lanka, Utsav Kumar, Deputy Director of the Sri Lanka Mission, and Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, Chief of Staff to the President.