Cricket and Netball Asian Champs to be paraded to Colombo

The national cricket and netball team who defeated the odds to be crowned kings and queens of Asia will be welcomed in a rousing reception at the Bandaranaike International Airport, says the President’s Media Division.

The players will be paraded on a motorcade escorted by the Sri Lanka Police, in two open top double decker buses from the Katunayake Airport.

The motorcade will travel along the Colombo – Negombo road to reach the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Head Office, Maitland Place, Colombo 07 and the Netball Federation Headquarters at Sports Ministry Complex, Torrington Square, Colombo 07.

The event will be telecast live on the state television channels and several other private channels.

The motorcade is expected to leave Bandaranaike International Airport at 6.30am and will reach Colombo approximately at 9.00am.

The route of the motorcade is as follows.

Leaves BIA on Colombo – Negombo Road to Peliyagoda Junction – Maradana Junction – Elphinston Junction – Darley Road – Union Place – Alexandra Road – Independence Avenue – Torrington Square (Netball) - Maitland Place (SLC),

The motorcade will stop at a few selected locations on route to Colombo.

“Fans are encouraged to show their support and appreciation to the teams by lining up along the roadside and cheering for the kings and queens of Asia by waving the national flag.”

The National Cricket team made history by securing their 6th Asian title by beating Pakistan in the final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE, while the Netball team also secured its 6th Asian title by beating Singapore 63 – 53, in Singapore at the grand finale.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had issued messages congratulating both teams praising their dedication, determination and team spirit despite the challenges levelled by the difficulties under the crisis situation in the country.