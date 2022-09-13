Netball and cricket Asian champions return to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s six-times winners of the Asian Netball Championship and six-time title-holders of the Asia Cup cricket tournament triumphantly returned to the island this morning (Sep 13).

The netball champions were accorded a warm welcome by State Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Rohana Dissanayake upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport at around 12.50 a.m. from Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Asian cricket champions returned from Dubai in United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka at around 5.00 a.m. and were welcomed with a rousing reception.

Sri Lanka created history on Sunday (Sep. 11) with two Asia Cup titles as Sri Lanka netball team led by Gayanjali Amarawansa secured a 63-53 win over Singapore and Sri Lanka cricket team led by Dasun Shanaka clinched victory over Pakistan by 23 runs.

The two teams, who defeated the odds to be crowned kings and queens of Asia are being paraded on a motorcade escorted by the Sri Lanka Police, in two open top double decker buses from the Katunayake Airport.

After leaving the airport premises, the motorcade is expected to reach Colombo approximately at 9.00 a.m.

The route of the motorcade is as follows:

Leaves BIA on Colombo – Negombo Road to Peliyagoda Junction – Maradana Junction – Elphinston Junction – Darley Road – Union Place – Alexandra Road – Independence Avenue – Torrington Square (Netball) - Maitland Place (SLC),

The motorcade will stop at a few selected locations on route to Colombo.

The fans are encouraged to show their support and appreciation to the teams by lining up along the roadside and cheering for the kings and queens of Asia by waving the national flag.