Secretary-General of Inter-Parliamentary Union to call on President Ranil

September 13, 2022   07:43 am

The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Martin Chungong arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday (Sep. 11), on an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe when he serving as the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, Mr. Chungong, was received by Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan and Secretary General of the Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport.

During this official visit, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Mr. Chungong, is expected to meet with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

In addition, Mr. Chungong is scheduled to meet Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Subsequently, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is also scheduled to call on the Leader of the House, Dr. Susil Premajayantha and Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

