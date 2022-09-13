Sri Lanka declares Sep. 19 day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II The 19th of September (Monday) is declared a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II and a special holiday for all government institutions, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration says.

