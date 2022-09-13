Cabinet sub-committee for economic revival and growth

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to appoint a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to take expeditious decisions on economic revival and development.

The sub-committee will comprise the President, the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Taking into account the need for measures to revive and develop the country’s economy in the face of the crisis situation, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.