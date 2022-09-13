USD 100 Mn from AIIB to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the allocation of USD 100 million through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the Ministry of Health to procure essential medicines and supplies.

In a statement, the Government Information Department said the AIIB has agreed to provide the said amount by allotting USD 70 million through the Colombo Urban Regeneration Project and USD 30 million through the Reduction of Landslide Vulnerability by Mitigation Measures Project.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.