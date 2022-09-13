USD 100 Mn from AIIB to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka

USD 100 Mn from AIIB to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka

September 13, 2022   11:37 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the allocation of USD 100 million through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the Ministry of Health to procure essential medicines and supplies.

In a statement, the Government Information Department said the AIIB has agreed to provide the said amount by allotting USD 70 million through the Colombo Urban Regeneration Project and USD 30 million through the Reduction of Landslide Vulnerability by Mitigation Measures Project.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Discussions between President and ADB reps on support for several sectors in Sri Lanka

Discussions between President and ADB reps on support for several sectors in Sri Lanka

Newly-appointed state ministers assume duties

Newly-appointed state ministers assume duties

China says UNHRCs resolution on Sri Lanka a product of politicization

China says UNHRCs resolution on Sri Lanka a product of politicization

Netball and cricket Asian champions warmly welcomed upon return to Sri Lanka

Netball and cricket Asian champions warmly welcomed upon return to Sri Lanka

Acting UN rights chief says impunity contributing to Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

Acting UN rights chief says impunity contributing to Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

US hopeful creditors would help Sri Lanka ride out crisis situation: USAID chief (English)

US hopeful creditors would help Sri Lanka ride out crisis situation: USAID chief (English)

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks - sources (English)

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks - sources (English)