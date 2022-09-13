Vedda chief raises concerns about arresting Aragalaya activists

Vedda chief raises concerns about arresting Aragalaya activists

September 13, 2022   04:36 pm

The Leader of Sri Lanka’s indigenous (Vedda) community Uru Warige Wannila Aththo says that detaining the youths involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and subjecting them to physical and mental torture is deplorable.

Calling a media briefing in the Kotabakiniya village of Dambana, Uruwarige Wannila Aththo demanded the authorities to reconsider the detention of Wasantha Mudalige, a leading activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

If any offence has been committed, it is fair to impose a suitable punishment, but it is not appropriate to detain them for a long period of time and subject them to physical and mental torture, he emphasized further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Villagers using makeshift bridge to cross Kalamediri Oya

Villagers using makeshift bridge to cross Kalamediri Oya

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka

China openly speaks for Sri Lanka at 51st UNHRC session

China openly speaks for Sri Lanka at 51st UNHRC session

Food insecurity in Sri Lanka likely to worsen, FAO and WFP warn

Food insecurity in Sri Lanka likely to worsen, FAO and WFP warn

Fans warmly welcome netball and cricket Asian champions

Fans warmly welcome netball and cricket Asian champions

Asia Cup 2022 champions speak to media after triumphant return

Asia Cup 2022 champions speak to media after triumphant return