Vedda chief raises concerns about arresting Aragalaya activists

The Leader of Sri Lanka’s indigenous (Vedda) community Uru Warige Wannila Aththo says that detaining the youths involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and subjecting them to physical and mental torture is deplorable.

Calling a media briefing in the Kotabakiniya village of Dambana, Uruwarige Wannila Aththo demanded the authorities to reconsider the detention of Wasantha Mudalige, a leading activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

If any offence has been committed, it is fair to impose a suitable punishment, but it is not appropriate to detain them for a long period of time and subject them to physical and mental torture, he emphasized further.