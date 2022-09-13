One dead as train collides with van in Wenamulla
September 13, 2022 04:45 pm
One person has died after a van collided with a train at a railway crossing in Wenamulla, Ambalangoda.
The driver of the van, a 67-year-old resident of Wenamulla, had been killed in the accident which had occurred this morning (13).
It is reported that the van had collided with a slow traveling towards Colombo as the driver attempted to pass through the railway crossing where the signal lights are out of order.
Local residents claim that a signal light system has been installed at the railway crossing, but it has been out of service for a long time.