Sarath Kothalawala, Kumara Thirimadura win best actor awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival

September 13, 2022   11:13 pm

Sri Lankan artists Sarath Kothalawala and Kumara Thirimadura have been awarded best actors at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival 2022 for their performance in Sinhala drama thriller “The Newspaper.”

The awards were accepted by Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, the producer of the movie, on behalf of Kothalawala and Thirimadura.

The 18th edition of the film festival came to a successful conclusion in Russia on Monday (Sep. 12). It is organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan city administration in Russia.

“The Newspaper” is a movie is woven around a small poor family in a remote village at dry zone who faced a series of miseries due to a wrong news report published in the national media stating that their son is involved in a suicide bomb blast carried by the LTTE terrorists.

It was co-directed and screen-played by Sarath Kothalawala and Kumara Thirimadura. The movie stared Kumara Thirimadura, Sarath Kothalawala, Dharmapriya Dias, Pubudu Chathuranga and Gihan Fernando.
The movie bagged the award for the best movie in the Asian Cinema Competition at the 2022 Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on March 2022.

