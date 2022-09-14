Woman nabbed with smuggled in gold and cigarettes

September 14, 2022   07:45 am

A woman has been arrested with a stock of gold and foreign-manufactured cigarettes smuggled into the country duty-free.

According to the police, the suspect had arrived in from India on Tuesday.

She was taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with 116g and 600mg of gold and 94 packets of foreign cigarettes.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Kadawatha area, has been handed over to the custody of Sri Lanka Customs for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Multi-sector mechanism to ensure food security, nutrition initiated under Presidents patronage

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Hotline to inquire about obtaining electric vehicle permits (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Chinese envoy discusses Sri Lanka's economic situation with ADB reps (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)

Allocation of USD 100 Mn to procure essential medicines, supplies for Sri Lanka (English)

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

Lazard initiates talks with India, China & Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

Asian champions return in high spirits; fans flock for victory parade (English)

Asian champions return in high spirits; fans flock for victory parade (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.13

EU delegation calls for substantive reform of Sri Lanka's PTA

EU delegation calls for substantive reform of Sri Lanka's PTA