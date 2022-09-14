Woman nabbed with smuggled in gold and cigarettes

A woman has been arrested with a stock of gold and foreign-manufactured cigarettes smuggled into the country duty-free.

According to the police, the suspect had arrived in from India on Tuesday.

She was taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with 116g and 600mg of gold and 94 packets of foreign cigarettes.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Kadawatha area, has been handed over to the custody of Sri Lanka Customs for further investigations.